State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 48,484 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 48,484 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3,746.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,579,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,074,000 after buying an additional 9,330,008 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4,739.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,653,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,281 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4,024.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,322 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,129,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,863 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,168,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $556,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,330 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRGP. Raymond James raised shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.06.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 194.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Targa Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $58.49.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

