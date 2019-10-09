State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,821 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 206 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,874. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.69 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. VMware had a net margin of 66.00% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $3,484,282.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,138,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,498 shares of company stock worth $11,190,610. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on shares of VMware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush set a $210.00 target price on shares of VMware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.27.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

