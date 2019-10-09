State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 126.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,947 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 139,154 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 172,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARWR stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 97,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,810. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -49.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 million. Research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $123,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146,153 shares in the company, valued at $62,238,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Perry sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $2,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,639 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.