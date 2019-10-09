State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 29,572 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,572 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Amdocs worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,412,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,154 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Amdocs by 1.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,714,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,979,000 after buying an additional 141,055 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Amdocs by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,234,000 after buying an additional 462,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,634,000 after buying an additional 224,674 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amdocs by 1,928.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,500,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,351,000 after buying an additional 3,328,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.39. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.85.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

