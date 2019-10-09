State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 13,084 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,084 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Garmin news, insider Min H. Kao sold 53,985 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $4,268,054.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,779,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,681,656.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 148,948 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $11,878,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,504,462.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,521,237 shares of company stock valued at $354,845,203 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.66.

GRMN traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.95. 4,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,821. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.56. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.98 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.98 million. Garmin had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

