State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,653 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,185,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,071,300,000 after acquiring an additional 446,564 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,489,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,232,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 6,404.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,585 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,743,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,136,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,971,000 after acquiring an additional 44,195 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW opened at $266.25 on Tuesday. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $147.63 and a 12-month high of $303.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,331.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.79.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.36, for a total transaction of $105,410.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,793,505.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 31,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total transaction of $8,114,440.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,598 shares of company stock worth $18,340,487 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

