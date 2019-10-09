Stockland (ASX:SGP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.22

Stockland Co. Ltd (ASX:SGP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.22 and traded as high as $4.53. Stockland shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 5,005,013 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$4.22.

In other news, insider Mark Steinert 327,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd.

Stockland Company Profile (ASX:SGP)

Stockland (ASX: SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become Australia's largest diversified property group – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is rated as the most sustainable real estate company in the world in 2018 by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

