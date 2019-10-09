Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Stryker by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Stryker by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $4.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.81. 415,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.69. The firm has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $960,636.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,109,662.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,240,206 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

