Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 7.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

NYSE SYK traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.86. 89,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,179. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.38 and its 200-day moving average is $202.75. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $144.75 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,763.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $6,339,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $11,240,206 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

