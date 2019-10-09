SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.52

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and traded as low as $15.76. SUMITOMO CORP/S shares last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 5,124 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SUMITOMO CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91.

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter. SUMITOMO CORP/S had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 5.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that SUMITOMO CORP/S will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

SUMITOMO CORP/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSUMY)

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium.

