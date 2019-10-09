Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,653,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,239,000 after purchasing an additional 69,359 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,406,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,812,000 after buying an additional 77,111 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,445,000 after buying an additional 33,933 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,483,000 after buying an additional 91,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,432,000 after buying an additional 18,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.91. 4,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,123. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.40. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $110.25.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

