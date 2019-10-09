Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 400 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 24,698.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,246 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,946,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,431,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,313,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.64.

GIS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.05. 164,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,211,774. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

