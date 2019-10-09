Sun Communities (SUI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) in the last few weeks:

10/2/2019 – Sun Communities was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/26/2019 – Sun Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

9/20/2019 – Sun Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

9/18/2019 – Sun Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $118.00 to $137.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/17/2019 – Sun Communities had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

9/13/2019 – Sun Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

9/12/2019 – Sun Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

9/7/2019 – Sun Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

9/3/2019 – Sun Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

NYSE:SUI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.22. Sun Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $153.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.76.

Get Sun Communities Inc alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $312.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.20 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

In other news, Director Arthur A. Weiss sold 257 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $37,925.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,550.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 11,204 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,794.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,353,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,063. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 351.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.