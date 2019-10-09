Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $50.03 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

NYSE SU traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.321 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 67,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 24.4% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 46.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,714,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $509,632,000 after purchasing an additional 255,682 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 128.1% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 136,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 76,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

