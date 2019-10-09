Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Stock Position Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,723 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.27% of Sunoco worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,430,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sunoco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 196,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 28.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SUN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 target price on shares of Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.77. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

