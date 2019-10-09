Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Receives $14.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several research analysts have commented on SHO shares. Bank of America downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $13.31 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 136,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

