Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Director Mark Jung Acquires 9,542 Shares

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Director Mark Jung acquired 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $39,694.72.

Mark Jung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Mark Jung acquired 31,560 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $693,057.60.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Mark Jung acquired 3,662 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $15,819.84.

Super League Gaming stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,328. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. Super League Gaming has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Super League Gaming will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super League Gaming in the second quarter worth about $1,492,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Super League Gaming in the second quarter worth about $812,000. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Super League Gaming by 94.2% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 64,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 31,202 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Super League Gaming in the second quarter worth about $2,532,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Super League Gaming in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

