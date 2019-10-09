Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires New Stake in Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.13% of Unique Fabricating as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 621,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unique Fabricating during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unique Fabricating by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

UFAB stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. Unique Fabricating Inc has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 million.

In other Unique Fabricating news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $26,883.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $62,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UFAB shares. TheStreet lowered Unique Fabricating from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.

Unique Fabricating Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.