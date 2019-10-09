Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $30,000 in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,657,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 22,254 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter worth about $843,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBII. Aegis began coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBII opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $153.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 86.09% and a negative return on equity of 193.23%. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. Analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marrone Bio Innovations Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

