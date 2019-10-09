Swarm Price Up 27% This Week (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $6,444.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0594 or 0.00000694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00209348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.01058203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033536 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00090320 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm launched on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

