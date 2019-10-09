Swedish Match (STO:SWMA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $395.03

Swedish Match AB (STO:SWMA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $395.03 and traded as high as $405.00. Swedish Match shares last traded at $403.90, with a volume of 307,503 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 397.19 and its 200 day moving average price is SEK 420.58.

Swedish Match Company Profile (STO:SWMA)

Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures and sells products with brands in the product areas snus and moist snuff, other tobacco products (cigars and chewing tobacco), and lights (matches, lighters and complementary products). The Company’s segments are Snus and moist snuff, Other tobacco products, Lights and Other operations.

