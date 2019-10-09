Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Trading Down 6.1%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.83, approximately 573,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 163,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $167.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.44% and a negative net margin of 4,310.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after acquiring an additional 183,872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 117,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 80,761 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 50,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

