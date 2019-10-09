Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Synlogic alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on Synlogic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of SYBX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,637. The company has a quick ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.57. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 1,844.96% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synlogic by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after buying an additional 113,665 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Synlogic by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synlogic by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synlogic by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synlogic (SYBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.