T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.32 Billion

Brokerages expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report $11.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.12 billion and the highest is $11.50 billion. T-Mobile Us reported sales of $10.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full year sales of $45.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.80 billion to $45.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $47.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.77 billion to $48.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow T-Mobile Us.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,165. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average is $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.41. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $59.96 and a twelve month high of $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

