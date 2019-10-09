T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 121.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 201.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $472,946.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,879.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 36,898 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,500.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 414,144 shares in the company, valued at $47,382,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,773 shares of company stock worth $9,187,023. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.39. 43,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,056. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $120.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.15.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.