Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

THQ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.07. 5,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,141. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $18.88.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

