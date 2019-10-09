Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NYSE TEO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. 140,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,433. Telecom Argentina has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Telecom Argentina by 2,108.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

