Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $0.85. Tenneco reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on TEN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tenneco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenneco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of TEN stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,180. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $610.11 million, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.37.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Letham bought 10,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,377.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason M. Hollar bought 60,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at $610,041.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,600. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 39,976 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tenneco by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenneco by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 653,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Tenneco by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

