Tether Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Tether has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $4.12 billion and $20.53 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00011748 BTC on exchanges including TDAX, Huobi, Trade By Trade and C2CX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00203285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.01019986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00032200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00089724 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00022415 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,207,771,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, C2CX, Huobi, Kraken, Trade By Trade, Instant Bitex, CoinBene, ZB.COM, IDAX, DigiFinex, Binance, LBank, TDAX, Cobinhood, FCoin, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, ABCC, Bitfinex, Liqui, Exmo, ChaoEX, BigONE, OKEx, TOPBTC, IDCM, Poloniex, BitMart, UEX, B2BX, QBTC, CoinEx, Coinut, Kryptono, Iquant, Bit-Z, Gate.io, BitForex, Sistemkoin, MBAex, Bibox, EXX, Upbit, OOOBTC, Bittrex, BtcTurk, CoinTiger and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.