Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Textmunication Holdgings Inc (OTCMKTS:TXHD) shares fell 12.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12, 1,503 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 30,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

Textmunication Holdgings Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TXHD)

Textmunication Holdings, Inc provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Textmunication Holdgings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textmunication Holdgings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.