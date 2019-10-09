Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Shares Down 14.3%

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG) shares were down 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 116,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 87,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG)

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

