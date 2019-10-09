Tiaa Fsb Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,756 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 18.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,773,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,786,000 after acquiring an additional 277,126 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,008.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.64.

GIS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,774. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

