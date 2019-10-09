Tiaa Fsb Has $12.76 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,142 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 113,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% during the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 19,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 154,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 26,990 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 216,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 50,798 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 50,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.60. 1,254,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,380,078. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

