Tiaa Fsb Has $29.63 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,603 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after buying an additional 45,351,980 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $361,628,000 after buying an additional 3,553,686 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $422,131,000 after buying an additional 2,472,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,277,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.39. 1,836,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,916,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $537,186.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

