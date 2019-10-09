Tiaa Fsb Has $42.23 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,457 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $42,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,097,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,613,000 after acquiring an additional 838,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,818,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,962,000 after acquiring an additional 143,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,884,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,480,000 after acquiring an additional 378,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,058,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,090,000 after acquiring an additional 117,564 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PEP stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.25. 398,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,459,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.53 and a 52 week high of $140.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.