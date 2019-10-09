Tiaa Fsb Has $6.46 Million Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,315 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Raytheon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,720. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.70. 5,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $206.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

