Tiaa Fsb Has $616.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,676,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 2.27% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $616,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,559,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,852,000 after buying an additional 112,521 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,554,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,359,000 after buying an additional 1,018,261 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,014,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,051,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,774,000 after buying an additional 42,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 904,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,136,000 after buying an additional 70,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.13. 421,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,912. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $129.51 and a 1 year high of $171.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.5373 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

