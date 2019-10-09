Tiaa Fsb Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,405,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned about 2.87% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $271,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 83,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 656,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,828,000 after buying an additional 62,610 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $108.62. The company had a trading volume of 18,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,348. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.59 and a 1 year high of $114.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.72 and its 200 day moving average is $110.13.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

