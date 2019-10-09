Tiaa Fsb Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,507,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,409,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,651,254,000 after acquiring an additional 379,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lunia Capital LP grew its position in Visa by 13,370.7% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280,332 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $172.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,332,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,064,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $187.05. The stock has a market cap of $349.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.22.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

