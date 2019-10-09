Tiaa Fsb Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 159,631 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.45% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $64,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 17,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.61. The company had a trading volume of 55,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,852. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.42 and a one year high of $115.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.97.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.2223 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

