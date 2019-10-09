Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,656 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,373,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,105,000 after purchasing an additional 216,500 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $9,103,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 625,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,080,000 after acquiring an additional 45,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,875,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,071,907,000 after acquiring an additional 739,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.64.

Shares of BABA traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.00. 3,535,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,005,511. The stock has a market cap of $412.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.26. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.