Tiaa Fsb Sells 27,534 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,534 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 95.1% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 645,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 1,350,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 38,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,888,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,847,212. The company has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.06.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

