Tiaa Fsb Sells 69,468 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,468 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $135,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,234,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.78. 719,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,456. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $198.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.55.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

