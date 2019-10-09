Tidex Token (TDX) Trading Up 45% Over Last Week

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $67,070.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded 45% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00203308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.01023943 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00032284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00089597 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange.

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.