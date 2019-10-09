Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.88

Shares of Tiger Brands Ltd (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and traded as high as $13.58. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 434 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55.

About Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in Southern Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity, Purity & Elizabeth Anne's, and Purity Pedia Kids brands; and beverages under the Energade, Oros, Hall's, and Rose's brands.

