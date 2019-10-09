TokenStars 24-Hour Volume Reaches $91,662.00 (TEAM)

TokenStars (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, TokenStars has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. One TokenStars token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. TokenStars has a market cap of $1.25 million and $91,662.00 worth of TokenStars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000242 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TokenStars Token Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TokenStars’ total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,418,277 tokens. TokenStars’ official Twitter account is @tokenstars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenStars is medium.com/@tokenstars. TokenStars’ official website is tokenstars.com/team.

Buying and Selling TokenStars

TokenStars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenStars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenStars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

