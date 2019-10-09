Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,685.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 36.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 36.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of SPR opened at $81.60 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $100.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 56.85%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $39,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.