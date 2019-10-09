Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.48 Million Stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 414,456.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,614 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Snap by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $12,122,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 199.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 23,976 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth about $2,990,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth about $1,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Snap to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.19. 77,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,045,980. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The company had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, Director Michael Lynton sold 130,949 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,357,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Sweet sold 25,594 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $391,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,201,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,377,702.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,179,453 shares of company stock valued at $88,470,896.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.