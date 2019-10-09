Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.54 Million Stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 631.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,500,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,694,000 after buying an additional 1,295,423 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $80,784,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,707,000 after purchasing an additional 751,495 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,250,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,279,000 after acquiring an additional 576,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,995,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,124,000 after acquiring an additional 530,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.06.

In other PTC news, Director Donald K. Grierson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $337,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,783.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $54,356.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,593 shares of company stock worth $1,564,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,144. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. PTC Inc has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $102.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $322.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

