Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.73 Million Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,522 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 286,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after buying an additional 215,305 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 183,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,252 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Leidos by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Leidos by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.25. 1,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,104. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.87. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $89.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 31.05%.

Several research firms have commented on LDOS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Leidos to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

